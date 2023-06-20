A photo of the scene at the shooting near Pier 39 Sunday evening in San Francisco (AIO Filmz)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting Sunday at Pier 39 in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed Tuesday. The shooting, which left six people injured, erupted on Sunday evening at around 7:12 p.m.

SFPD officers responded to reports of a shooting involving the occupants of a white sedan exchanging gunfire with the occupants of a black SUV. Two uninvolved victim vehicles were struck by gunfire in the area of Beach and Stockton Streets.

The victims in those vehicles, a 48-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The man was struck by broken glass, while the woman was struck by glass and bullet fragments.

As the vehicles continued south along the Embarcadero, the black SUV collided with a fixed object and came to a stop. The occupants of the SUV were detained as the white sedan fled the scene. The SUV’s occupants were identified as a 28-year-old female and 23-year-old Lee Haywood, both of Pittsburg.

Both were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital for treatment. Haywood remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female has since been released.

Haywood was later booked and charged with:

Negligent discharge of a firearm

Wanted felon in possession of a firearm

Carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle

Carrying a concealed firearm

Haywood was also booked on an outstanding warrant out of Antioch.

While one arrest has been made, police say the investigation remains ongoing.