(KRON) — A fire in the backyard of a home was contained Sunday night in a Lafayette neighborhood just off of Highway 24, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

Around 8 p.m., a fire started in two large pigeon coups in the backyard of a home on Sierra Vista Way. The fire spread to trees and backyard debris, Battalion Chief Ross Macumber said.

Photo: Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

The fire was eventually contained with the home and backyard able to be saved by fire crews. One pigeon coup was destroyed and the other suffered minor damages.

According to the fire department, the fire was able to be contained quickly due to no wind being present at the time. The cause of how the fire started is currently unknown.