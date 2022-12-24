LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A pilot is injured after a plane crash Saturday on Christmas Eve at the Livermore Municipal Airport, Airport Manager Michael Musca confirmed to KRON4. The crash happened around 5 p.m.

The pilot suffered injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time. According to Musca, emergency crews had to extract the pilot from the plane.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff, officials said. No other passengers were inside the plane.

At this time, it is unknown how the plane crashed. The airport is located at 680 Terminal Circle, right off Highway 580.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.