Pink triangle illuminates Tuesday for Pride Month

Fog rolls in above the 26th Pink triangle, installed on Twin Peaks in San Francisco on May 29, 2021. The triangle will be illuminated nightly in June by 2,600 LED nodes for Pride Month. (Photo courtesy of Patrick Carney)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The acre-sized pink triangle on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks will be illuminated Tuesday night to launch Pride Month after a pink torch procession across the Bay Bridge.

During a ceremony at 8 p.m., San Francisco Mayor London Breed will throw the switch to light up the triangle’s 2,700 pink LED nodes, organizers said.

In Oakland, a kickoff celebration is set for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland City Hall, where Mayor Libby Schaaf will be joined by dignitaries from the LGBTQ community, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Dykes on Bikes.

Volunteers gather on May 29, 2021 to install the 26th annual Pink Triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco. The triangle will be illuminated nightly in June for Pride Month. (Photo courtesy of Patrick Carney)

From noon to 3:30 p.m., the pink torch procession with more than 30 torchbearers and 100 LGBTQ advocates will start at Oakland City Hall and wind around Lake Merritt.

At 5 p.m., the torch procession will make its way across the Bay Bridge to San Francisco’s Ferry Building.

After that, it will continue through San Francisco and the Pink Torch will be escorted by the Dykes on Bikes to Twin Peaks, to deliver the torch to Mayor Breed for the Pink Triangle lighting ceremony.