SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Community members are marking Pride Month in San Francisco by installing a display of the iconic Pink Triangle in the city’s Twin Peaks neighborhood.

This will be the Pink Triangle’s 28th year in the city celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and marking an iconic symbolism of pride. Around 450 volunteers are helping with the installation.

Founder Patrick Carney says they have 175 bright pink tarps and a border of 220 foot long sheets of sailcloth. The installment is expected to take over an acre of space. Carneys says he hopes the installment will spark the curiosity of others as they drive by.

The Pink Triangle was originally used to brand suspected homosexuals in Nazi concentration camps and in the 1970s it was revived as a symbol of protest.

The Pink Triangle will be up until July 1.