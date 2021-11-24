Pinole attempted murder suspect arrested

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) – A woman has been arrested after Pinole police say she tried to run over her boyfriend with a car.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Fitzgerald Drive on September 26 to reports of a man lying in the middle of the street.

They found a 56-year-old male suffering from injuries. He was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to a local hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police identified Denishia Griffin a 26-year-old female from Richmond as a suspect.

The victim later confirmed that the suspect was his girlfriend when he recovered from his injuries in late October. The victim says the incident was intentional after an argument where Griffin threatened to kill him.

Griffin was located and arrested at Gable’s Motel on November 14 and is charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury resulting in paralysis, domestic violence with great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and hit and run.