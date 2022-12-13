(KRON) — The suspect in a March shooting at a Pinole bowling alley that left more than one person injured has been arrested, police announced Tuesday. Sirjantz Moliga, 19, was arrested in connection to the March 27 shooting on Monday, Dec. 12, the Pinole Police Department said in a news release.

Officers with the Pinole Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrested Moliga who was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon-firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Investigators identified Moliga as the suspect in the March 27 shooting at the AMF Pinole Valley Lanes through witness statements and video surveillance, according to the news release. He was located in Hayward with the assistance of the US Marshals Service and taken into custody.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Pinole Police Department at (510) 724-1111.

According to witnesses at the time, the incident at the bowling alley began with an argument between two groups of people inside the bowling alley. That argument spilled out into the parking lot where police said the suspect, later identified as Moliga, fired multiple rounds, striking two victims and several vehicles.