PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Family fun at a popular bowling alley is interrupted by gunfire in the East Bay.

More than one person was injured, officials say.

Tonight police are asking for the community’s help in finding the shooter.

“It’s just horrible what had happened yesterday,” Mayor Vincent Salimi said. “I am sad. The people of Pinole are sad.”

According to witnesses, the incident started with an argument between two groups inside the bowling alley. That argument continued outside in the parking lot where Pinole police investigator’s say the shooter fired multiple rounds, striking two victims and several vehicle.

First responders were called to the scene. The two shooting victims were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. They both were treated and later released. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded as well including Richmond Police Department, the Contra Costa sheriff’s office and the California Highway Patrol.

The rain was coming down, as the police perimeter was set up to search for the gunman who managed to getaway before being located.

Pinole Mayor Vincent Salimi says he wants to reassure the public that despite the gun violence his city is safe.

“What had happened yesterday is not a reflection of what Pinole is,” Salimi said. “It’s unfortunately a reflection of the society in which we live in. Pinole is a safe community. The case is actively being worked on. We will find those people who are responsible for the shooting.”

Investigators have a limited description of the shooter. He is only described as a man with a long ponytail wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about this recent shooting at the AMF Pinole Lanes is asked to contact Pinole police.