PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Pinole Valley High School is investigating a threat from a post circulating on social media, the Pinole Police Department announced Friday in a Facebook post. The school is calling the post circulating on Instagram a “vague threat.”

The post does not specifically name Pinole Valley High School, but the school says it will treat concerns regarding student safety seriously. Police said the post is similar to some in the past that have circulated around the country and impacted many schools.

Police and school officials did not specify what was said in the Instagram post. As of 1:30 p.m., Pinole police are investigating at the high school.

“I am writing to notify you that there is a posting that is circulating Instagram among Pinole Valley students that communicates a vague threat. It is not a very specific threat and does not in fact name our school, but we treat all concerns about student safety seriously. We are working with families and the authorities as we fully investigate this potential threat.” Pinole Valley High School Principal Kibby Kleiman

No other information was immediately available. Pinole Valley High School is located at 2900 Pinole Valley Road.

The investigation comes two days after a shooting at King Estates Campus in Oakland. Six people were shot in the shooting.