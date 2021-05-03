Pinole neighborhood on lockdown: police

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers from the Pinole Police Department responded to the area of Kildare Way between Marlesta Road and Kilkenney Way on Monday morning and issued a lockdown.

The shelter in place impacts people on Kildare Way between Marlesa Road and Tara Hills Drive and on Barkley Court.

Police said residents of the Contra Costa County neighborhood should go inside, close and lock all windows and doors and stay off of the phone.

They said not to call 911 unless there is a life-threatening emergency.

To report suspicious activity, contact Pinole Police Department at (510) 724-1111. Stay indoors until further notice, police said around 6 a.m.

