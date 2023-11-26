(KRON) – The Pinole Police Department arrested one person in possession of a gun, cash, and for-sale marijuana on Saturday.

Pinole officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 80 on Nov. 25. According to police, during a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded semi-automatic pistol under the front passenger seat with a fully loaded extended magazine.

The officers say they also found cash and marijuana. The marijuana was determined to be for sale, police said.

The driver was booked into jail. The vehicle was towed.