PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place at the Pinole Valley Lanes on March 27. The suspect has been identified as Sirjantz Moliga, 19.

Police were called to the bowling alley around 8:15 on March 27 for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

A police investigation revealed that two groups of people got into an argument in the bowling alley, which later continued into the parking lot. Moliga fired multiple rounds, hitting the two victims and several cars.

The victims were hospitalized, but were treated and released. After the shooting in March, police said Moliga wears a long ponytail.

Anyone with information on Moliga’s whereabouts is asked to call PPD (510) 724-1111.