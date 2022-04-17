PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A newborn goat was allegedly taken from its mother near the area off Appian Way in Pinole, residents say. The goat is described to be creamed-colored.

The goats belong to Goats R Us, a local grazing business that uses goats for vegetation management to prevent fires. The goats were recruited by East Bay Municipal Utility District following the kid’s alleged abduction.

The goats’ owners say the kid was taken Friday morning around 10:29 a.m. after its mother gave birth near the stationed area. The owners drove to the goats’ location to transport the animals back to their home ranch.

However, it was too late.

A neighbor’s surveillance footage shows a woman allegedly carrying what Goats R Us believes to be the animal in one arm, as she approached a car.

The vehicle appears to be a silver or gray color and 2016 Ford Focus SE hatchback. The car was seen driving away from the location. Goats R Us believes the kid was taken by the woman.

In the top left video’s corner below, the woman is seen allegedly stealing what appears to be the baby goat.

In the wake of an early fire season, authorities are implementing new firefighting technology including goats. Goats are being used as fire relief, since they are known for eating shrubs, bushes and loose vegetation – all which can cause potential fires. The newborn goat would potentially grow up to be one of these fire preventers under Goats R Us.

Newborn goats need to drink colostrum from their mothers within the first 24 hours of birth, Goats R Us said. If they do not, its chances of survival are very slim. A police report has been filed for the missing goat.

