BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Are you a lover of dogs and beer? Well if you are, this event may be perfect for you.

The 8th annual Pints for Paws will be held Saturday, June 4 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Berkeley Humane Center located at 2700 Ninth St. A press release announced participants will be able to enjoy beer from over a dozen different breweries, wine, live music, food, and hundreds of dogs.

List of participating breweries:

21st Amendment

Del Cielo

Sierra Nevada

Almanac Beer Co.

The full list of breweries scheduled to be at the event can be seen here.

Pints for Paws is only for those 21 and over. Organizers say dogs must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet and friendly in crowds.

As of Thursday, Berkeley Humane announced general tickets, which are going for $95 each, are nearly sold out. VIP tickets are selling for $150 each and include early entrance to the event (1:00 p.m.). Those with VIP admission will receive a commemorative glass for unlimited tastings.

The event is organized by volunteers, and all the proceeds will go to medical and behavioral needs of Berkeley Humane’s dogs and cats, according to the event’s website.

The event will happen rain or shine. The tickets are nonrefundable. Tickets can be purchased here.