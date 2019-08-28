Pipe bomb removed from Martinez home

MARTINEZ (KRON) – A pipe bomb was removed from a home in Martinez.
A man found it outside his property on Wayne Street Tuesday morning.
He moved it to the street and called police.
The bomb squad ended up detonating it in a controlled area.
The resident also found black powder at the home; authorities determined it was safe.
The area was evacuated.
No one was injured and no properties were damaged.
Latest News Headlines:
- Costco’s first China store was so popular it shut down early
- Man exonerated in stabbing death after 28 years in prison
- President Trump to visit Bay Area for campaign fundraiser, lunch
- ‘Security incident’ at Travis Air Force Base was false alarm
- Racer Jessi Combs killed in jet-car crash trying to set new record