Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Pipe bomb removed from Martinez home

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINEZ (KRON) – A pipe bomb was removed from a home in Martinez.

A man found it outside his property on Wayne Street Tuesday morning.

He moved it to the street and called police.

The bomb squad ended up detonating it in a controlled area.

The resident also found black powder at the home; authorities determined it was safe.

The area was evacuated.

No one was injured and no properties were damaged.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News