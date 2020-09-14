Pittsburg bar owner, bartender charged for violating local coronavirus health orders

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – The owner of a Pittsburg bar that kept the place running in violation of local public health orders has been charged, the Contra Costa County District Attorney announced Monday.

In a statement, officials said 52-year-old Kimberly Beatrice Dixon of Pittsburg was charged for operating Skorz Bar with a suspended alcohol license.

According to the DA, Skorz Bar – located at 3742 Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg – was open on June 11 and people were inside drinking alcohol.

The bar was not classified as an “essential business” and was not supposed to be open under the local public health order.

Additionally, officials said the Alcoholic Beverage and Control had suspended Dixon’s license for the failure to pay taxes.

The bartender at Skorz, Carla Kacprzak, was also charged with a misdemeanor violation for the unlicensed sale of alcohol.

“Our Office has received hundreds of complaints from the public reporting non-essential businesses operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses are putting the public’s health in jeopardy by violating the health officer orders. These orders are necessary to stop the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. We will continue to investigate reports of violations of the health officer order,” stated District Attorney Diana Becton.

Anyone with information about possible COVID-19 violations can report that information to the District Attorney’s Office via email at DA-ReportFraud@contracostada.org.

