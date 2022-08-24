PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Willow Cove Elementary School in Pittsburg was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, Pittsburg Unified School District Superintendent Janet Schulze said in an email to KRON4. School administration said there was a “possible threat” when it notified the Pittsburg Police Department.

Pittsburg police was able to find out the origin of the threat. It was then determined there was no validity to the threat.

No other details about the incident were immediately available. KRON4 reached out to Pittsburg police and is awaiting a response.

Willow Cove Elementary School is located at 1880 Hanlon Way, which is right outside the easternmost border of Bay Point.

Last Friday in Antioch, Jack London Elementary School sheltered in place after a man opened fire at vehicles roughly one block away from school. Police were able to arrest a male suspect.