Pittsburg High School community on edge after student wears KKK costume to school

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A school community is on edge after a photo of a Pittsburg High School student wearing a Ku Klux Klan costume to school on Wednesday circulated on social media.

School principal, Todd Whitmire, sent out a message to students, staff, parents and community members on Thursday.

Whitmire said the costume was confiscated and school officials met with the student and his family Thursday morning. The student admitted to wearing the costume as a “dare”, officials said.

The boy wore the costume through the first four periods. Whitmire said this was likely because he wore the costume only during certain times and not during class.

“The student has been assigned consequences for his actions and he will also participate in our restorative justice process to learn how his actions have impacted and harmed others. He will also work with our restorative justice ambassadors, parents, and staff to begin repairing the harm he has caused. As a school community, we are very disappointed and concerned with the actions of this student. We are committed to addressing what has occurred and working with this student to help him recognize the harm his actions have caused and, just as importantly, the responsibility he has, along with our school, to help repair them.” Todd Whitmire, Pittsburg High School Principal

No other details were immediately available.