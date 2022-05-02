PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Sideshows are a continued issue throughout the Bay Area. Recently in the East Bay, another city is moving forward with a new ordinance tonight that would crack down on the illegal activity.

Pittsburg City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to make it illegal to watch sideshows on private property and waived any further reading on Monday night.

Vice Mayor, Shanelle Scales-Preston, says the ordinance is specific to private property since that’s where most of the sideshows are happening – specifically in parking lots of big stores.

“Something that we have noticed, more activity of sideshows going on within our city,” Scales-Preston said. “Over by Home Depot here in Pittsburg is a hot spot area for us. It’s a very large parking lot there. Another area is the Target parking lot which is right next to the city of Antioch.

She believes the proposed ordinance would make it illegal for people to watch sideshows on private property, as California law already prohibits racing and sideshows on public streets.

Other Bay Area cities like San Jose have already banned audiences at sideshows. In addition, they’ve become the first in the nation to make it illegal to promote sideshows on social media.

“If we can find people, if we can tow cars, whatever we can be more stricter on in the city of Pittsburg to make them not want to come here and do that, I think the stronger the policy is here the better,” Scales-Preston said.

According to the ordinance, any violators will be guilty of a misdemeanor, subject to a max of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.