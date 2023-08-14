(KRON) — A Pittsburg man has been arraigned on a 13-count complaint involving violent carjacking attempts involving the use of a hammer as a deadly weapon, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Sean Christopher White, 33, committed the offenses in the City of Walnut Creek, unincorporated Walnut Creek, and the City of Pleasant Hill, the DA said.

The crime spree, which impacted multiple victims, according to the DA, involved:

Three attempted carjackings — one with an enhancement for the use of a hammer as a deadly weapon

One count of carjacking

Two counts of driving or taking a vehicle without consent

Two counts of first-degree burglary where a victim was present

One count of criminal threats with an enhancement for the use of a hammer as a deadly weapon

Indecent exposure

Vandalism which destroyed or damaged property valued over $400

Receiving stolen property valued over $950

White is currently being held in the Martinez Detention Facility. During his arraignment, bail was set at $62,000.