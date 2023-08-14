(KRON) — A Pittsburg man has been arraigned on a 13-count complaint involving violent carjacking attempts involving the use of a hammer as a deadly weapon, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Sean Christopher White, 33, committed the offenses in the City of Walnut Creek, unincorporated Walnut Creek, and the City of Pleasant Hill, the DA said.
The crime spree, which impacted multiple victims, according to the DA, involved:
- Three attempted carjackings — one with an enhancement for the use of a hammer as a deadly weapon
- One count of carjacking
- Two counts of driving or taking a vehicle without consent
- Two counts of first-degree burglary where a victim was present
- One count of criminal threats with an enhancement for the use of a hammer as a deadly weapon
- Indecent exposure
- Vandalism which destroyed or damaged property valued over $400
- Receiving stolen property valued over $950
White is currently being held in the Martinez Detention Facility. During his arraignment, bail was set at $62,000.