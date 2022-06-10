PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department arrested a man on Thursday morning who was walking down the street dressed in body armor and holding a rifle. Officers responded to the area of Arlington Drive around 8:30 a.m. to arrest the man.

Police were informed of the suspect by his roommate, who called them to say he was acting strange. Later, he called back to tell them about the body armor and rifle.

“You’ve heard the phrase, ‘if you see something, say something.’ Here’s where someone heeded that advice and helped keep peace in our community,” PPD said.

After police arrived on scene, the suspect cooperated and was taken into custody without incident. Police later searched his home and found another gun and more ammunition.

The man was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility, but PPD reminded that a mental health deferral is part of the process.