Pittsburg man charged with attempting kidnapping of woman near BART station

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A Pittsburg man has been charged in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a woman near a BART station last weekend.

According to the Contra Costa District Attorney, 30-year-old Rashad Chavez Yarbrough offered the victim a ride to the Pittsburg Bay Point BART station as she was waiting for her Uber ride outside her home on March 6.

Officials said the victim said no, yet Yarbrough followed her as she was in her Uber to the BART station.

Once the victim was dropped off at the station, officials said Yarbrough followed the woman down an access road and tried to entice her to get in his car, but she refused.

According to officials, Yarbrough eventually got out of his car, approached the woman, grabbed her arm, and tried to get her inside his car.

The woman was able to escape but dropped her wallet during the struggle.

She fled to a nearby shopping center where she was able to call police.

Officials said Yarbrough showed up at the victim’s house the next day, apparently having the victim’s address as he had picked up her wallet.

He was arrested when police showed up at the woman’s home to check on her.

Officers recovered a firearm and methamphetamine during a search of Yarbrough’s car.

He has been charged with attempted kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a smoking device.