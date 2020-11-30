Pittsburg man killed in Sunday night crash

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man was killed in a crash on State Route 242 at Highway 4 in Contra Costa County.

According to California Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old man from Concord was driving northbound with the victim as a passenger around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

CHP said the driver lost control of his car as it “tumbled over the center divider and down the center dirt embankment towards the southbound lanes of SR-242.” The car landed on its roof.

The driver had minor injuries, but his passenger was ejected from the car and struck by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor at this time.

If anyone witnessed this collision or the events leading up to it and have not yet spoken with CHP, please contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez (925) 646-4980.