CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Concord Police Department investigators are searching for a man who was reported missing on Sunday. Damond Lazenby Jr., 19, was reported missing by his family after his car was found abandoned near a highway.

Images of Damond Lazenby Jr. from the Concord Police Department.

Lazenby’s car was discovered near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in the early hours of Jan. 1, police said. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Lazenby is a Pittsburg resident who police described as an African-American man, approximately 6-feet 4-inches, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray and black sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Lazenby or knows where he might be is asked to call Concord police at (925) 671-3333.