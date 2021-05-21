Pittsburg police kill man who showed up to ex-girlfriend’s apartment with a gun

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed by Pittsburg police officers who responded to an apartment complex for reports of an armed man late Thursday night.

The Pittsburg Police Department said the man was reportedly an ex-boyfriend of a resident in the apartment complex on Loveridge Road and he had been banging on the front door of an apartment while armed with a handgun.

Responding officers said they found him in the stairway, leading to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment. Police asked him to speak with them, but said the 31-year-old man ignored their commands and started walking away.

Police said they noticed he had a handgun in his hand and told him to get on the ground and drop it. At that point, police said he instead pointed the gun directly at officers. Two officers shot at the man, who fell to the ground while still holding the gun.

According to police, they weren’t able to give him immediate medical attention because the man would not let go of the gun. He died on the scene.

No further information was released about the man’s identity. Police said they will release body camera footage and the officers’ names “in the coming days.”

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office will be completing an independent

investigation into this incident.