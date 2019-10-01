Pittsburg police looking for man who broke into store

PITTSBURG (KRON) – Police in Pittsburg are looking for the man caught on camera breaking into a business.

You can see the man throw something at the glass door and then start climbing the metal bars to go through a window above the door.

He then falls hard on the floor and struggles to get up.

It happened over the weekend.

Police have not said what business was targeted or if anything was taken.

But the man got away before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

