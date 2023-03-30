(BCN) — Pittsburg police on Wednesday made a second arrest in connection with a shooting that killed a convenience store clerk last week. Jessica Russo, 34, was arrested after police served a search warrant around 2 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2000 block of D Street in Antioch.

Russo is accused in the killing of Abdul Raouf, 44, who died in a shooting reported at 9:41 p.m. on March 22 in the 1000 block of Power Avenue. Police have said Russo and Gregory Rossignon, 37, were in an altercation nearby on Bruno Avenue that led to several shots being fired in the air from a handgun.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Shortly afterward, officers who had responded to that shooting heard gunshots and determined that Rossignon and Russo were involved in the fatal shooting of Raouf after a confrontation with employees of the convenience store. Alan Agloro, 43, was also identified as allegedly being involved in the case and was later arrested at a home in Pittsburg, according to police.

Rossignon remains at large as of Thursday. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Jonathan Elmore at (925) 252-4875 or the Pittsburg police tip line at (925) 252-4040.

