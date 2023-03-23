PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are being sought after by authorities after a fatal shooting Wednesday night, the Pittsburg Police Department (PPD) announced in a Facebook post. The shooting happened at E-Z Stop Convenience Food on the 1000 block of Power Avenue around 9 p.m.

Pittsburg residents Gregory Rossignon, 37, and Jessica Russo, 34, were identified as suspects in the shooting that left the store clerk dead. The victim was identified as 44-year-old Abdul Raouf. Photos of Rossignon and Russo can be viewed below.

34-year-old Jessica Russo (Pittsburg Police Department) 37-year-old Gregory Rossignon (Pittsburg Police Department)

Police said Rossignon and Russo were involved in a confrontation with the store employees.

The two ran away from the store. However, PPD determined another man was involved in the shooting; he was later arrested at a residence in Pittsburg. That man was identified as 43-year-old Pittsburg resident Alan Agloro.

Authorities have obtained arrest warrants for Rossignon and Russo. PPD is asking anyone with information about their location to contact police.

Wednesday’s deadly shooting marks Pittsburg’s first homicide of 2023, according to the police department.

E-Z Stop Convenience Food is located near Belmont Apartment Homes and is about a 10-minute walk from Parkside Elementary School.