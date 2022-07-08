PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The Pittsburg Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Authorities are looking for 72-year-old Liduvina. Police did not provide her last name.

She was at 170 Corte Linda and was last seen going westbound on Caprino Avenue towards Ronnie Street. Police did not specify when she was seen.

Liduvina was wearing a pink and black blouse, black shoes, black pants and a small gray blanket. She has dementia and diabetes.

You can contact Pittsburg police at (925) 252-4980.