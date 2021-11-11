2-year-old girl inside stolen vehicle found safe in Pittsburg

7:40 p.m. UPDATE: The child was found safe.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Pittsburg police are searching for a stolen vehicle with a child inside, authorities said.

The vehicle was taken Thursday evening around 6:15 p.m. from Bliss Avenue and last seen on Railroad Avenue towards California Avenue.

It is described as a 2007 Chevy Tahoe with black rims and a Mexico sticker on the rear window.

The license plate is 5VSK465.

Police said they aren’t releasing a photo of the child at this time, but described her as a 2-year-old Hispanic girl, 20-30 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes wearing a purple/rainbow sweater.

Pittsburg police said an Amber Alert was just approved and is expected to go out soon.

If you see or have seen the vehicle, call 911 immediately.

