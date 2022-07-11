Contra Costa Fire is responding to the Marshic Fire in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa Health Services urged Pittsburg residents on Monday to stay inside and keep windows and doors closed due to poor air quality. On Saturday, a fire ignited in Pittsburg that grew to 200 acres.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s air quality index measured air quality in the city at unhealthy and sometimes hazardous levels on Monday afternoon. Conditions are subject to change, CCHS said.

“People in affected areas should avoid contact with smoke and minimize any time spent outdoors, especially older adults, pregnant women and people who have asthma, lung or heart disease,” CCHS said in a press release.

The release also advised people against going in and out of their homes to not allow air inside. A mask does not suffice for clean air, CCHS said.

Air quality has been an issue throughout the Bay Area Monday, prompting the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) to issue an air quality advisory. BAAQMD said smoke from the Washburn Fire in Yosemite could impact the North Bay and East Bay.

Coughing, scratchy throat, headaches and irritated eyes, nose and throat are symptoms of smoke exposure. Anyone with serious symptoms is encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.