(KRON) — A Pittsburg convenience store clerk was arrested for allegedly selling drugs to minors at their job, the Pittsburg Police Department said. PPD found a hidden compartment at the store that contained illicit products.

Police found the drugs while conducting a compliance check to ensure the store wasn’t selling tobacco to minors, per police.

The clerk sold tobacco to an underage decoy, which led to a search. Police found the 8-foot compartment that contained more than 3,000 flavored vape products and cigar wraps. Images below show boxes filled with vape products.

Police continued searching and found marijuana, mushrooms and Vicodin pills. PPD said the clerk was selling these items out of the store.

The clerk was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Police did not provide the location of the store.

“Selling tobacco to minors is a bad idea,” Pittsburg police said. “It’s worse when you hide and illegally sell drugs in your store.”