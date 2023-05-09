(KRON) — A 15-year-old Pittsburg boy has come forward and confirmed his identity as a person seen in a surveillance video lighting a firework that later cost another teen his hand. The boy came into the Pleasant Hill Police Department on May 5 with his parents and provided a voluntary statement confirming he was the person depicted in the video, police said.

The initial incident occurred on April 17 at around 3:05 p.m. Pleasant Hill police received calls of an explosion on a walking path near 2800 Contra Costa Boulevard. A 14-year-old boy suffered significant injuries to his hand as a result of a fireworks detonation. The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics and later transported to Children’s Hospital Oakland by ambulance for immediate treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy lost most of his right hand in the detonation.

An investigation determined that the boy had come into possession of the illegal firework after it was found on the ground on the Pleasant Hill Middle School campus earlier in the day. Campus security footage showed an unknown male subject brought the firework onto school grounds.

Following the 15-year-old coming forward, police say the investigation has concluded and there is no outstanding threat to public safety.