Pittsburg to offer free ‘grab and go’ breakfast, lunch for kids amid school closures

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — The city of Pittsburg is offering kids 18 and younger free breakfast and lunch meals to ensure kids are still eating as schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

On every Monday during school closures, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Pittsburg is offering six meals per child, which includes three breakfast meals and three lunches.

On Thursday during school closures, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., students can pick up four meals per child, which includes two breakfast meals and two lunches.

The pickup locations are:

Foothill Elementary School – 1200 Jensen Dr.

Marina Vista Elementary School – 50 East 8th St.

Willow Cove Elementary School – 1880 Hanlon Way

Martin Luther King Jr. Junior High School – 2012 Carion Ct.

No ID is required to pick up meals.

Students can get meals at any of the four pick-up sites and do NOT have to be enrolled in that particular school.

