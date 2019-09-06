Pittsburg woman guilty of embezzling nearly $25,000 from former employer

MARTINEZ (KRON) — A Pittsburg woman was convicted Friday by a Contra Costa County jury of six felonies, according to authorities.

One of the felonies included the embezzlement of $247,456.08 from her former employer, Bay Area Washout Systems.

Officials have identified the woman as 44-year-old Janelle Silva.

Silva was previously prosecuted for reportedly embezzling $80,000 from the insurance company that she worked for before.

Around 2012, Bay Area Washout Systems promoted Silva to officer manager where she was able to access the company’s books, records and accounting software.

One of the tasks of her job included printing checks for the company’s partners to sign.

From 2012 through January of 2017, she allegedly printed additional checks written out in her own name.

She was able to trace the managing partner’s signature and add it to her fraud checks, then deposited them.

She also used a company’s credit card to pay her daughter’s phone bill, according to officials.

Evidence showed that Silva tried to hide the evidence leading back to her crimes.

A forensic account revealed that Silva spent the stolen funds on personal expenses such as groceries, gas, Starbucks, movies and more.

Silva faces up to five years in state prison, her sentencing is set for Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m.