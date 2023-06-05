(KRON) — Emeryville-based animation studio Pixar has eliminated 75 jobs as part of widespread layoffs impacting its parent company, Disney, according to a report in Reuters. The layoffs include two executives who were behind the studio’s recent release, “Lightyear,” which did disappointing business at the box office.

Among those reportedly laid off was “Lightyear” director, Angus MacLane, a 26-year animator who was part of Pixar’s senior creative team. According to his IMDB page, MacLane worked on a succession of blockbuster animated films, including “Toy Story 2,” “Wall-E,” “Ratatouille,” and “Finding Nemo.”

“Lightyear” producer Galyn Susman was also let go by the studio. Susman had a long tenure with Pixar and her IMDB includes producer credits on “Ratatouille,” “Toy Story 4,” as well as work on “Monsters, Inc.” and “Toy Story.”

The Pixar layoffs are part of Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger’s plan to cut 7,000 jobs and cut costs by $5.5 billion. Disney layoffs have been implemented across all divisions of the company including film, television, streaming services and theme parks.