(KRON) — A pizza delivery man was shot dead while sitting in his car in Oakley on Wednesday, the Oakley Police Department said. Police are working to identify a suspect.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Rutherford Lane at about 4:52 p.m. for the report of shots fired. They arrived to find the 24-year-old victim in his car with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m.

An OPD investigation has uncovered that the man was on his break from delivering pizzas and parked in front of his home when he was shot. A second vehicle pulled up and a passenger shot him at close range, police said.

The passenger then got back in the car, which went left on Rutherford Lane and turned north onto Vintage Parkway.

OPD Chief Paul Beard said the man’s mother watched her son get shot. The shooting happened in what Beard called a “relatively quiet” area of Oakley, right across from Vintage Parkway Elementary School.

“There is absolutely zero excuse for what happened tonight. When you consider the victim’s family witnessed this act and when you take into account the time of the year we are in it makes this all that more sad,” Beard said.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between 4 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. in the area of the shooting is asked to call police at (925) 625-8060. People with surveillance cameras in the area are asked to call police as well.

OPD’s Detective Dombrouski is working the case. He can be reached by phone at (925) 325-6670 or by email at dombrouski@ci.oakley.ca.us.