Plan approved to ban cars on San Francisco’s Market Street

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting next year, certain parts of San Francisco’s iconic Market Street will be car-free.

On Tuesday San Francisco city leaders unanimously voted to ban all cars driving on Market Street east of 10th Street.

The note to make Market Street car-free is part of the city’s “Better Market Street” project.

Mayor London Breed says this will really help those who walk, bike and use public transit.

Mayor Breed also says just last year, there were 123 crashes that led to people getting hurt, and a majority of those involved cars hit people who were walking or biking.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney told KRON4 that under the Better Market Street project, Market Street will have fully protected bike lanes and widened sidewalks.

Keep in mind drivers will not be allowed to drive on Market Street, but they will be able to drive through and cross over intersections.

