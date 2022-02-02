Plan for proposed homeless shelter in San Francisco moves forward

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new project to house the homeless is moving forward in San Francisco.

A committee within the city’s Board of Supervisors approved a new 250-bed shelter near the Tenderloin on Wednesday.

The delaying of a decision over a new homeless shelter in Lower Nob Hill has ended.

A vacant hostel building at 711 Post Street is likely the new location for the shelter.

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai is a member of the budget committee which approved the project moving forward.

There was a delay before getting to this vote because of community concerns over security and shelter rules.

Safai believes most of those worries have been addressed.

The push to house the city homeless has intensified recently.

In December, Mayor London Breed declared a State of Emergency in San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin district, and after months of backlash, another plan to house the homeless in a Japantown hotel fell apart in October.

Safai says the board is working to act aggressively housing the homeless.

This new plan includes the city buying the building instead of leasing it.

The full Board of Supervisors is set to vote on the project next Tuesday.