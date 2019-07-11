Plan to drop rat poison on Farallon Islands put on hold

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The federal government’s plan to drop rat poison on the Farallon Islands is on hold for now.

The California Coastal Commission held a meeting on the plan, which would target an infestation of mice on the island 27 miles off San Francisco’s coast.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it was going to use rat poison that is banned in California.

Commissioners have questions about the effect on birds and other species.

So they asked federal officials to withdraw their plan until those questions are answered.