Plane flies banner over Bay Area for missing dog ‘Jackson’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Help bring Jackson home.

A plane flew a banner across the Bay Area on Friday to alert people to head to bringjacksonhome.com — a website with information about a missing 5-year-old miniature Australian Shepard.

Jackson went missing on Dec. 14 in the Bernal Heights neighborhood.

“My hope with flying that plane is that people look up and are like what is that,” Emilie Talermo said. “And then go to the website and get eyes on whats happening and keep an eye out for me.”

Emilie Talermo — Jackson’s owner has been handing out thousands of flyers, searching for home surveillance cameras that might’ve caught the moments after Jackson went missing.

He’s 28 pounds hes just below the knees black white and gray only hes got a white chest 2 blue eyes and 2 little black third eye marks on his forehead

Talermo tied Jackson to a bench outside The Good Life grocery store in Bernal Heights on Saturday. Within minutes, Jackson was gone.

Surveillance video shows just moments before Talermo believes he was taken.

“I’ve continued to hand out flyers,” Talermo said. “I have a lot of friends helping me out to pass them around as much as possible.”

She is doing everything she can and says she will reward whoever finds Jackson with $7,000.

“Someone asked me ‘is he really worth $7,000?’ and I said ‘absolutely’ and she thought it was because of the breed and I said ‘it’s because of the heart.'”

If you are interested in helping in the search for Jackson, meet Emilie at Pinhole Coffee in Bernal Heights at 10 a.m. on Saturday. They’ll be passing out flyers.