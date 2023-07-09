(KRON) — A small plane crash occurred Saturday night at the Smith Ranch Airport in San Rafael.

Just before 11 p.m., a plane struck power lines and crashed in a marsh at the east end of the runway, creating a power outage in the surrounding areas, according to the San Rafael Fire Department.

Two people were extricated from the plane and transported to local hospitals with conditions unknown at this time. Shortly before midnight, PG&E arrived to begin resolving the power outage.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is developing news. Stick with KRON4 for updates.