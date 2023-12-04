(KRON) — The group behind planned community in Solano County backed by tech billionaires will hold three town hall meetings this week. “California Forever,” a planned community designed to be built in southeastern Solano County, has announced town halls for Tuesday, Dec. 5, Wednesday, Dec. 6, and Thursday, Dec. 7.

Residents will be able to ask questions at the meetings where members of the proposed community’s planning team will be in attendance.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to connect with and get feedback from communities across Solano County during our town hall tour,” said California Forever CEO Jan Sramek in a statement. “These events will be an opportunity for residents of Solano County to share with us both their hopes and concerns about our project, and to engage directly with members of our team, to help us design the best possible project.”

Members of the California Forever project expected to be on-hand include: Head of Planning, Gabriel Metcalf; Director of Transportation, Jay Primus; Director of Development Planning, Anye Spivey; and Head of Infrastructure and Sustainability, B.H. Bronson Johnson.

Sramek will also be available for 30 minutes prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting at the Legion Hall at the Veterans Memorial Building in Rio Vista.

The schedule of meeting is as follows:

Dec. 5 — Rio Vista: Legion Hall at the Veterans Memorial Building — 610 St. Francis Way, Rio Vista

— Rio Vista: Legion Hall at the Veterans Memorial Building — 610 St. Francis Way, Rio Vista Dec. 6 — Journey Downtown Theater — 308 Main Street, Vacaville

— Journey Downtown Theater — 308 Main Street, Vacaville Dec. 7 — Fairfield and Suisun City — Willow Hall, Fairfield Community Center, Fairfield

Each event is planned to run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

This week’s town halls follow a similar meeting last week in which the project was greeted with skepticism from members of the attending public.