Planned flyovers happening near Financial District Sunday night

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Despite the high winds, two low flying helicopters are expected to make their way over the Downtown San Francisco skyline on Sunday night. 

AlertSF sent out a notice Sunday morning saying the helicopters will begin flying at 6 p.m. until midnight. 

There will be some street closures in effect in the Financial District. 

If you hear low flying helicopters, don’t panic. It’s for a movie production. 

No details were released on which movie specifically but we do know Keanu Reeves has been in town this week with a production crew for the latest installment of the Matrix. 

If we had to take a guess, that could be what these helicopters are working on. 

