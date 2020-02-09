SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Despite the high winds, two low flying helicopters are expected to make their way over the Downtown San Francisco skyline on Sunday night.

AlertSF sent out a notice Sunday morning saying the helicopters will begin flying at 6 p.m. until midnight.

There will be some street closures in effect in the Financial District.

If you hear low flying helicopters, don’t panic. It’s for a movie production.

No details were released on which movie specifically but we do know Keanu Reeves has been in town this week with a production crew for the latest installment of the Matrix.

If we had to take a guess, that could be what these helicopters are working on.

Latest Posts: