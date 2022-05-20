SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Planned Parenthood leaders came together with local and state lawmakers on Friday to discuss and prepare for a future without the protections of Roe v. Wade.

The meeting took place Friday and explained how they plan to protect abortion rights.

A promise was made to all women that the Bay Area will protect their access to abortion and other reproductive health services.

“No judge, or politician should be allowed to deny women the right to control their own bodies, their own lives and their own futures,” said Tanya Spirtos of the California Medical Association. “It is a direct attack on the practice of medicine and patient reproductive outcomes.”

About a dozen lawmakers, doctors, and abortion advocates came together Friday to discuss the possible future without Roe V. Wade.

“We’re not just going to protect California, but we’re going to make sure women in any other state that don’t have easy access to abortion have the funds to fly here, stay here and get the healthcare she needs,” said San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronan.

Ronan thanked the California legislator for fighting for new funding to help low-income and out-of-state women continue to have access to abortions. The president of California Planned Parenthood affiliates vowed to help those out of state as well.

“36 million women that will be affected and have to travel outside of the state they live in order to get care,” said CEO and President of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California Jodi Hicks. “We’re making sure in California that that place can be here.”

The California Insurance Commissioner also promised to continue to help fund abortions.

“If and when (Roe v. Wade) falls, insurance commissioners across the state are going to ban together to make sure insurance companies continue to not only fund, but provide access to abortions to every single woman who needs it or wants it,” said California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara.

Some leaders pointed out that, although it is Roe v. Wade under attack right now, it could create a domino effect.

“But this is more generally about people who are really unhappy that over the last 50-100 years this country has become more inclusive,” said CA Sen. Scott Weiner. “And they want us to go back to the 1950s, or before, and we’re not going to go there. We’re not going back.”