Plans announced for San Francisco Pride 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Officials on Wednesday revealed plans for San Francisco Pride 2021 this June.
In a press release, the Board of Directors and staff of the San Francisco Pride LGBT Pride Parade and Celebration revealed while there won’t be a standard parade and celebration, there will be limited in-person events with current safety protocols in place.
SF Pride 51’s theme this year is “All in This Together” and there will be three major events – Pride Expo, Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park, and a Black Liberation event surrounding Juneteenth.
To support the city’s LBGTQ+ communities, officials are producing the Pride Expo, which will be a modified version of the annual celebration that usually takes place in Civic Center.
So instead of entertainment on community stages and venues, you can expect an expo more akin to a resource fair, which will feature queer-run businesses, vendors, merchants, and nonprofits to engage with the community.
Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park will feature two evenings of film screenings with Frameline and the San Francisco Giants.
The socially-distanced ticketing event is subject to state-mandated capacity limits.
More information including the film titles to be screened will be announced in April.
Finally, the Black Liberation Event will take place at the African American Art and Culture Complex on June 18.
The event will celebrate the intersection of Black history and LGBTQ+ culture.
SF Pride 2020 was largely held online due to the pandemic.