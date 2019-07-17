Plans for Fremont homeless navigation center face opposition

FREMONT (KRON) – The city of Fremont’s proposed temporary navigation center now has two potential sites for it.

That has caused quite a lot of upheaval in the city.

Many residents are up in arms about the possibility of a navigation center going up.

There’s even a Change.org petition circulating online, with over 8,000 signatures on it.

The city is deciding between two locations for this proposed center – the parking lot at Fremont City Hall in the back area, or the unleased Decoto Surplus property next to Regan Nursery.

These two locations are within a half a mile from restaurants and bus stops that can help lead people to BART.

Residents who have signed the online petition do not want to see the center go up near the Decoto property, saying it’s too close to residential areas with thousands of homes as well as next to half a dozen schools.

According to the city, the temporary navigation center will provide 45 beds and up to 6 months of housing to homeless adults while transitioning to permanent housing.

The navigation center will be operated by Bay Area Community Services who will provide 24-hour staffing.

This group also operates the navigation center in Berkeley as well as two in Oakland.

The city says building this navigation center is a response to the growing homeless crisis, saying recent data shows Fremont’s homeless population grew over 25% over the past two years.

On Fremont’s city website, it states city staff will be asking for community input and comments on the two potential sites they’ve chosen.

September’s city council meeting is when the staff will have a completed analysis on each site and will present to the council.