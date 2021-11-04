Plans moving forward to bring new Costco warehouse to San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Plans are moving forward to bring another Costco to San Jose.

Last month, San Jose Vice Mayor Chappie Jones informed residents living in District 1 through his monthly newsletter about plans of a new Costco coming to the Westgate West shopping center, located at the corner of Prospect Road and Saratoga Avenue.

Costco has now submitted an application to the city to begin constructing a new 166,058-square foot warehouse.

There is no immediate word on when the new warehouse is set to open.

The wholesale provider will work with the city to meet all the deadlines and paperwork requirements needed before construction begins.