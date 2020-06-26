Live Now
Plans to further reopen San Francisco put on hold due to spike in virus cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Friday that the city’s plans to reopen more businesses on Monday are being put on hold due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

San Francisco was scheduled to move into the next sub-phase of its reopening plan starting Monday, June 29.

This phase would have reopened businesses like hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos, tattoo parlors, massage establishments, nail salons and outdoor bars.

The mayor made the announcement Friday during a speech at San Francisco General Hospital.

As of Friday, San Francisco has 3,400 positive cases of coronavirus and 48 people have died.

“Our reopening process is guided by data and science,” Breed said on Twitter. “COVID-19 cases are rising throughout CA. We’re now seeing a rise in cases in SF too. Our numbers are still low but rising rapidly. As a result, we’re temporarily delaying the re-openings that were scheduled for Monday.”

