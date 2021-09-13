COVID-19 booster shots: Plans underway for vaccine distribution in Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Millions of Americans are set to roll up their sleeves to get a COVID vaccine booster shot, but it is still not exactly clear when those boosters will be available.

“The trend continues in that there are a lot of unknowns.”

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Tong says vaccine supplies are more plentiful now and that booster shots will be widely available when the time comes.

Initially, the Biden Administration said a third shot booster dose would be offered beginning September 20, but that date has been pushed back pending recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control.

“We don’t know yet if there will be options for all different vaccine manufacturers. It looks clear that Pfizer has presented enough data for review of a third shot for the general population. It’s not clear what that timeline will look like for Moderna and J&J.”

The booster program will likely follow the initial vaccine rollout with priority given first to the elderly, high-risk individuals, and health care workers.

For everybody else, eligibility will likely be six or eight months from their last shot. Fully vaccinated people still have strong immunity says Dr. Tong.

New vaccinations sites are in the works, but so far there are no plans to open mass vaccination sites.

Pharmacies are also gearing up for strong demand among the fully vaccinated while unvaccinated people may also be given priority says Dr. tong.